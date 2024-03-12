Payment solution Voxel joins Amadeus

SINGAPORE, 13 March 2024: Amadeus announced on Tuesday the acquisition of Voxel, a leading provider of electronic invoice and B2B payment solutions for travel sellers, hotels, and other travel players.

The acquisition will support Amadeus’ vision to deliver a smooth travel payment experience. It will also complement Amadeus’ payments business, ‘Outpayce’, by enhancing its existing travel sellers’ product suite while expanding in the hospitality segment.

It will also help Amadeus better serve its corporate customers by automating the business travel experience, from reservation and payment to expense management.

Amadeus president travel Decius Valmorbida comments: “The acquisition of Voxel brings a complementary portfolio of solutions to enrich Amadeus’ end-to-end offering, leveraging smart technology to benefit the wider travel ecosystem and industry. Payments are present at every stage of the travel experience. To improve the travel experience, we must ensure smooth, integrated and even invisible payments. We now have a combined team of experts passionate about payments and a breadth of customers who can now leverage the power of Voxel and Amadeus together.”

Voxel is an e-invoicing and B2B electronic payments specialist. Its Bavel Platform orchestrates an end-to-end electronic payment process. The platform currently benefits 50,000 plus hotels, 1,000+ tour operators and travel companies, and 3,000+ restaurants and franchises across 100 countries. It is made up of Bavel Pay, Bavel Billing, and Bavel Procurement and handles more than 100 million transactions per year.

Voxel, a privately owned company founded in 1998, is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. The acquisition, which is now closed, saw over 200 Voxel employees join Amadeus.