MATTA Fair spotlights Perlis

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 March 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has declared Perlis as Malaysia’s Favourite Destination for the MATTA Fair from 22-24 March 2024, to be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

The recognition is part of MATTA’s continuous effort to highlight and promote Malaysia’s diverse and rich tourism offerings.

From left to right standing: Subramaniam Punusamy – MATTA Kedah/Perlis Chapter Chairman; Dr Puteh Soraya Binti A. Rahman – Division Secretary (BPEN) Perlis; Nigel Wong – MATTA President; Rusdi Bin Yahya – Deputy State Secretary of Perlis; Sheikh Awadh bin Sheikh Abdullah – MATTA Deputy President.

The MATTA Fair, renowned for being Malaysia’s largest consumer travel fair, provides the perfect platform for Perlis to present its tourism attractions. Visitors to the fair can expect exclusive travel deals, insightful cultural exhibitions, and engaging activities highlighting Perlis’s best.

MATTA president Nigel Wong expressed his delight at the partnership: “In a strategic collaboration with the state of Perlis, MATTA is dedicated to showcasing the unique allure of Perlis as a prime travel destination during the Visit Perlis Year 2024 campaign and beyond. This partnership aims to put Perlis on the map for both local and international tourists, highlighting its vast array of tourism products and destinations.”

The MATTA Fair March 2024 will serve as a valuable platform for travellers and holiday-seekers to discover the hidden gems of Perlis and take advantage of special travel deals and packages. MATTA and Perlis are committed to providing visitors with an unforgettable experience and great memories, showcasing the best that Perlis offers. MATTA continues to build a platform that promotes business so that its members can meet consumers’ changing desires and requirements.

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 200 for three days, from Friday, 22 March to Sunday, 24 March. MATTA provides complimentary roundtrip shuttle service to MITEC from KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall. We encourage visitors to the fair to take advantage of this free shuttle service.

At this upcoming fair, MATTA and MITEC prioritise the convenience of Muslim visitors and exhibitors by offering dedicated F&B facilities and services for “berbuka puasa” at various locations throughout the venue and dedicated prayer halls in Hall 5. Muslim visitors to the fair can rest assured that their needs are met during Ramadhan.

