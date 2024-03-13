Leisure Hotels Group opens resort in Goa

DELHI, India, 14 March 2024: Leisure Hotels Group, a resort chain in North India and the largest in the state of Uttarakhand, has launched its newest venture, Bedzzz Xclusiv, Morjim, Goa.

It follows the introduction of Bedzzz in Rishikesh and Varanasi and opened its doors to its first guests on 6 March. Rates at the resort start at INR2,550.

Leisure Hotels Group director Vibhas Prasad expressed his enthusiasm: “The addition of Bedzzz Xclusiv, Morjim, Goa marks a significant milestone in our pan-India expansion journey.”

Situated steps away from Morjim Beach and close to the banks of the Chapora River, Bedzzz Xclusiv, Morjim Goa, features 27 rooms, each with private balconies offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

Morjim Beach: Morjim’s main attraction is its namesake beach. It’s known for its golden sands, clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere. Unlike some more crowded beaches in North Goa, Morjim offers a more peaceful and relaxing experience.

Turtle Watching: Morjim Beach is a nesting ground for Olive Ridley turtles, making it a popular spot for turtle watching. The turtles come ashore between November and March to lay their eggs. For those interested in witnessing this natural wonder, several responsible tour operators can take you on a guided night walk.

Chapora Fort: Located on a hilltop overlooking Vagator Beach, Chapora Fort is a 17th-century Portuguese fort that offers stunning views of the surrounding area. The fort played a significant role in the battles between the Portuguese and the Marathas.

Ashwem Beach: A short drive from Morjim, Ashwem Beach is another beautiful and pristine beach. It’s known for its black sand dunes and is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and yoga.

Chapora River: The Chapora River, which meets the Arabian Sea at Vagator Beach, is a great place to go kayaking or take a boat trip. Walking along its banks, you can enjoy the river’s scenic beauty.

About Leisure Hotels Group

Leisure Hotels Group is a luxury resort chain in North India and the largest across the state of Uttarakhand. Since its foundation in 1989, the group has expanded its resort portfolio in Uttarakhand to 28 scenic locations. Uttarakhand state is in northern India crossed by the Himalayas and known for its Hindu pilgrimage sites. Rishikesh, a major centre for yoga study, was made famous by the Beatles’ 1968 visit (Wikipedia).