LANGKAWI, 11 March 2024: In a move to boost travel to Langkawi from emerging European markets, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and ITAKA Poland concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ITB Berlin last week.

It will lead to Poland’s leading tour operator introducing competitive holiday packages using charter flights for the first time later this year. Direct flights will be introduced from Warsaw to Langkawi Island, winging in hundreds of Polish holidaymakers on weekly departures.

MoU signing between LADA and ITAKA Poland.

‘We have leased a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 294 seats, which can fly directly from Warsaw to Langkawi. It will be a new and exotic destination for us,” commented Jaralow, head of charter operations at ITAKA.

The visionary collaboration between LADA and tourism players on the island, leading to charter holiday flights from Poland, will propel Langkawi’s tourism to a new level and spur expansion from other emerging European markets.

The strategic MOU signing between LADA and ITAKA is the centrepiece of a significant expansion that will introduce direct charter flights from Poland to Langkawi.

The agreement is supported by collaborating with Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB). It leverages Malaysia’s Airlines X-Celeration Programme (AXP), whereby LADA offers charter flight Incentives that will set the stage for an unprecedented surge in tourism to the island,