AirAsia flies daily to Perth

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 March 2024: AirAsia Malaysia celebrated another milestone in its expansion strategy this week with the launch of direct flights to Perth, Australia.

The inaugural flight using AirAsia’s Airbus A321neo aircraft departed on Monday from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) at 1410 and landed at Perth International Airport at 1950 local time. AirAsia will initially fly the route daily and plans to double flights to twice daily as passenger traffic grows.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said: “Thanks to the addition of the new model A321neo aircraft with longer range capabilities spanning over five hours and numerous operational efficiency, we can make these new services a reality on a narrowbody aircraft from Kuala Lumpur so that more of our guests can travel to Australia affordably.”

Perth is a fan-favourite destination for many Malaysians, attracting travellers from all over the country and beyond for leisure, tourism, education, and visiting family and friends due to its close proximity to Southeast Asia. Malaysia is also Western Australia’s fourth biggest international visitor market, injecting AUD99 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure for the year ending in September 2023. Conversely, Asia is a top destination for Australians seeking an affordable and culturally diverse experience.

In celebration of its new milestone, AirAsia offers all-in fares from Kuala Lumpur to Perth from only MYR299*, and from Perth to Kuala Lumpur from just AUD166* all-in-one-way. The fare is available for booking starting today until 17 March 2024 for the travel period between now and 30 November 2024.



Flight schedules from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Perth (PER) with AirAsia Malaysia