LANGKAWI, 8 March 2024: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) is poised to capture the global tourism community’s attention by focusing exclusively on Langkawi’s enchanting islands, pristine beaches and tropical charm.

Through activities, expos, and partnerships, Langkawi is moving forward in top gear to broaden its global reach in 2024.

At the forefront of this initiative is the “Langkawi Seminar and Business to Business Workshop with Malaysian Product Owners” in Amsterdam. LADA reported hosting 40 tourism agencies based in Amsterdam this week for a tourism presentation at the Corendon Hotel Schiphol last week.

The event served as a platform to strengthen ties with Tourism Malaysia in The Hague to enhance efforts to position Langkawi as the destination for discerning travellers searching for natural wonders and unparalleled experiences.

“As we eagerly anticipate the grand unveiling of Langkawi’s latest tourism attraction and hospitality, we invite you to discover the meticulous craftsmanship behind the offerings designed to captivate visitors with unique and immersive experiences. This unveiling not only showcases the diverse attractions of Langkawi but also reflects LADA’s steadfast commitment to ensuring every traveller enjoys a truly memorable and exceptional experience,” said LADA’s newly appointed chief executive officer, Dato Haslina Abdul Hamid.

Following the Amsterdam promotion, LADA participated in ITB Berlin earlier this week, from 5 to 7 March, to broaden Langkawi’s global reach. This premier international tourism event served as a stellar platform to showcase Langkawi’s natural beauty, attracting global attention and fostering partnerships that will contribute significantly to the island’s growth in the tourism sector.

Expanding the global footprint further, LADA has recently engaged in constructive discussions with ITAKA in Poland to finalise a series of charter flights to Langkawi, scheduled for Q4 2024.

This collaboration stems from fruitful talks initiated at ITB 2023 that laid the foundation for a promising partnership. A pivotal moment in this collaboration was ITAKA’s reconnaissance visit to Langkawi in September 2023, where they witnessed firsthand the allure and potential for an exceptional tourist experience. During the meeting with ITAKA, the Langkawi Development Authority presented the Langkawi Charter Flight Incentive Programme, which supports and incentivises charter flights to Langkawi. During ITB Berlin earlier this week, LADA and ITAKA concluded a positive round of discussions leading up to the signing of a MoU.

Dato Haslina Abdul Hamid added: “Regarding our vision for LADA, we strongly emphasise the island’s captivating charm and coastal beauty, aiming to position the archipelago as a destination on every traveller’s must-visit list.

“Our collaboration with Tourism Malaysia in The Hague and ongoing discussions with ITAKA are a testament to LADA’s unwavering commitment to creating a robust and sustainable tourism ecosystem.”

As Langkawi prepares for the charter flight series, LADA invites B2B travel content providers and global travellers to experience the magic of Langkawi’s islands and beaches. A journey that promises to be unforgettable and immersed in the heart of nature’s paradise.

With a leisurely 13-hour KLM flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur and a short one-hour domestic flight from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, travellers can discover the allure of Langkawi, where the beauty of its islands and beaches awaits, making every moment a cherished memory.

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en