Klook extends Songkran campaign

BANGKOK, 18 March 2024: Klook, one of Asia’s leading platforms for experiences and travel services, launched a two-month-long Songkran campaign to showcase activities in Thailand.

The campaign peaked with activities during the mid-April Songkran festival but features deals throughout March and April, targeting tourists searching for holiday offers around the Songkran festival season dates.

To ring in the festivities, Klook will kick off the extended celebrations with its “Klook Fun Like No Other” Music Marketing Campaign featuring the talented local singer Zom Mari in an exclusive single called “Tid Klook” that showcases vibrant beats and lively dance moves to spread the joy of the Songkran festival.

Following the recovery and growth of travel in 2023, Thailand remains one of the top travel destinations for global tourist booking activities through Klook.

The booking platform’s research notes that the next generation of travellers seek bigger and bolder experiences and are ready to travel for festivals and global events.

Klook General Manager Thailand and the Philippines, Michelle Ho revealed that internal Klook data reflects a positive trend in Thai tourism. The booking of activities in Thailand during January and February 2024 has grown by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2023. With the increasing demand for Thailand as a destination, coupled with the growing interest in festivals and global events, the Songkran festival this year is set to be one of the most anticipated events for inbound tourists keen to experience the rich culture and joyous celebrations.

Klook tracked a consistent increase in Thai tourists’ booking of overseas travel activities, with a more than 270% increase in 2023 compared to 2022. Thais typically plan international trips to popular destinations during the Songkran festival holiday, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and South Korea.

Key Highlights:

● The online campaign “Klook Fun Like No Other” runs until 30 April, featuring discounts on global travel activities, up to 80% off plus an additional THB1,300 discount, bundle deals, flash sales in popular countries such as Japan, Hong Kong, Europe, and Singapore and also family discounts.

For more details, visit https://www.klook.com/th/tetris/promo/travelth/