GBA starts HKG-SIN flights

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2024: Greater Bay Airlines will launch a new service linking Hong Kong and Singapore on 26 April.

The new scheduled service will operate daily between Hong Kong International Airport and Singapore Changi using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Photo credit: GBA.

Hong Kong is a popular destination for shopping and dining, attending large-scale events ranging from arts to entertainment, and visiting various tourist attractions such as the M+, Palace Museum collections, and exhibitions at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

With the recent announcement of the mutual 30-day visa-exemption arrangement between Singapore and China, visits to Mainland China, including the Greater Bay Area, from Singapore are on the rise.

Positioned as an international aviation hub, Hong Kong is the most important gateway to major cities in Mainland China, either by air, high-speed ferry, or high-speed train. Hong Kong International Airport is also well connected with Greater Bay Area cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Macao by high-speed ferry services or by ground transportation via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

GBA launched its first flights in Asia in July 2022 and operates flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.