FCM expands meetings team

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2024: FCM Meetings & Events, a Flight Centre Travel Group division, recently announced a global business expansion with Manpreet Bindra leading FCM Meetings & Events in Asia.

He named Jing Wen Wong the new meetings & events leader in Southeast Asia and Greater China. Wong has been in the travel industry for the last seven years with notable companies, such as Singapore Airlines, before moving to FCM Travel Asia.

Photo credit: FCM. Jing Wen Wong–

“FCM Meetings & Events has a proven track record in curating and delivering memorable experiences for our customers globally. With the combination of more than a decade of experience and technology, we are continuously challenging ourselves and elevating our partnerships with our clients and the travel industry,” said Wong.

“At FCM, every team member is encouraged to develop their career and explore all available opportunities. We call it ‘Brightness of Future’, and Jing Wen is poised to deliver the long-term vision of FCM Meetings & Events while bringing fresh ideas and perspectives. She has a great track record throughout her career and has established good relationships with clients, suppliers, and the wider team,” said FCM Meetings & Events leader in Asia Manpreet Bindra.

“With the China-Singapore 30-day mutual visa exemption in effect and flights between the two markets having almost recovered to the pre-pandemic level, we are getting multiple enquiries from our clients interested in visiting Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong. With local teams established in Singapore and China, I am confident we can revive meetings and reimagine corporate event management in these markets,” said Wong.