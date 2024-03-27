DUBAI, UAE, 28 March 2024: In tandem with the recent International Women’s Day, Emirates Group has launched its own Gender Balance Council to represent all its female employees, create a knowledge-sharing platform, and advance the cause of gender balance.

The council’s agenda includes mentorship programmes, professional development workshops, outreach, and events that champion women in the workforce. A key focus will be supporting the Group’s existing commitments, including the UAE Gender Balance Council pledge, the NOORA network, UN Global Compact principles, and IATA’s 25×2025.

The key initiatives that showcase the Group’s commitment to achieving gender balance and women’s empowerment include:

UAE Gender Balance Council pledge: signed in January 2023 to achieve 30% women in the workforce and increase female representation in middle to senior management by 2025.

NOORA, Aurora 50: signed a two-year partnership with Aurora50 and is one of the co-founders of NOORA, a network of women from diverse professional backgrounds who support like-minded, ambitious individuals.

UN Global Compact (UNGC): In April 2023, Emirates and dnata joined UNGC and reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Four women employees represent the Group in in the UNGC’s Target Gender Equality accelerator programme.

IATA 25×2025 – dnata signed this initiative in 2021 and have rolled out a range of programmes – from career development workshops and mentoring to maternity coaching for return to work, a mum’s support group and more.

The Emirates Airline Foundation supports the IIMPACT Girls Education Project, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of women, families, and communities in India’s most remote and rural areas by empowering girls through education.

IIMPACT educates girls in over 1,100 villages in 11 states of India and now has more than 4,200 girls enrolled at its learning centres. The Foundation fully funds the operating expenses of Saint Rita de Cassia Orphanage, which houses more than 96 orphaned four to 12-year-old abandoned girls in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

