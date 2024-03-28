Air India doubles up on busy BOM-DEL route

MUMBAI, 29 March 2024: Air India will deploy its third A350 to fly the busy Mumbai-Delhi route starting 1 April 2024.

Air India took delivery of its first A350-900 aircraft in December 2023, followed by the second in January 2024 and the third on 16 March. These aircraft will boost services on the Mumbai-Delh corridor to double daily flights.

Photo credit: Air India.

Flight schedule 10 April 2024

AI864 departs BOM at 0700 and arrives DEL at 0915. Daily A350-900.

AI865 departs DEL at 1045 and arrives BOM at 1250. Daily A350-900.

AI687 departs BOM at 1600 and arrives DEL at 1830. Daily flights A350-900.

AI805 departs DEL at 2000 and arrives BOM at 2225. Daily flights A350-900.

The three aircraft also fly between Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, local media reports say Air India will begin flights from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam as early as this May. The proposed route is not detailed on the airline’s website or social media channels, but it does appear on advance schedules posted by independent flight information sources. According to an advance schedule posted online last week, Air India intends to fly a daily Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City service using an A320neo starting 1 May.

Provisional timetable DEL-SGN

AI388 will depart DEL at 1415 and arrive SGN at 2055.

AI389 will depart SGN at 2250 and arrive DEL at 0140.

However, reservations have yet to open on the Air India website or on independent booking websites such as Trip.com and Skyscanner.

A check of Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City flights during May on Skyscanner shows that only Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines offer direct flights. Vietjet flies four weekly flights on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday using an A321. Vietnam Airlines flies the route three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday using an A330. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD350.