DUBAI, 15 March 2024: Reinforcing Dubai’s status as a hub for cruise tourism, Emirates has renewed its partnership with TUI Cruises for the upcoming two cruise seasons.

The renewed partnership with TUI Cruises underscores the airline’s commitment to working with like-minded partners to offer seamless travel experiences in the air and on the ground through its dedicated cruise terminal check-in areas and with the collaborative support of its partners in Dubai.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates Airline deputy president and chief commercial officer (third from right) and Wybcke Meier, TUI Cruises’ CEO (fourth from right), signed the MoU with TUI Cruises.

Emirates will work closely with TUI Cruises to offer dedicated flight options that align with upcoming cruise schedules, ensuring a smooth transition from air to sea for its customers.

The airline will also explore enhanced transportation solutions between Dubai International (DXB) and Port Rashid, leverage insights to improve ground services and provide dedicated support teams for cruise passengers. Currently, the port’s Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal, the world’s largest single-covered cruise terminal facility, can handle 14,000 passengers daily.

In addition to coordinated operations and exploring marketing synergies, the partnership will focus on developing exclusive luxury packages and experiences that showcase the best of Dubai and the region’s TUI Cruise programmes.

Last year, Emirates transported nearly 400,000 cruise passengers to Dubai. The city welcomed over 166 ships during the last cruise season, making it the region’s biggest port of embarkation and most popular call for cruise liners. The city expects an increase of 23% more cruise passengers for the upcoming season.For more information on the airline and to make bookings visit www.emirates.com.