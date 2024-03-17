AJET opens ticket sales

SINGAPORE, 18 March 2024: AJET, a rebranding of one of Turkish Airlines’ subsidiaries, started selling tickets under its new name last week and officially takes off flying its new colours on 31 March.

AnadoluJet was originally established as a sub-brand of Turkish Airlines in 2008 but has been branded AJET since 12 March, when its official website, ajet.com, went live selling tickets.

Established as a successful brand of Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet flew over 150 million passengers over 16 years. Under its new name and branding, AJET aims to launch its latest chapter with flights departing Istanbul on 31 March.

AJET will operate flights to 93 destinations, including 41 domestic and 52 international, using a fleet of 95 aircraft during the summer season of 2024. As a global growth target, it plans to fly to 44 countries with a fleet of 200 aircraft within the next 10 years.

