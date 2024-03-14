AirAsia X flies to Almaty

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 March 2024: AirAsia X (AAX) launched a direct flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, marking its debut in Central Asia.

This historic milestone marks AAX as the first Southeast Asian airline to establish a direct air link to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial and cultural epicentre.

The introduction of the route highlights AAX’s commitment to expanding its network strategically and provides convenient access to emerging markets while catering to the growing demand for seamless and affordable travel between Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

The inaugural flight using an A300-300 aircraft took off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) with 283 passengers following a celebration led by YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Malaysia, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, Executive Chairman of Capital A; Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X and other dignitaries and industry partners.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail commented: “The launch of our direct flight to Almaty marks a significant leap forward for AirAsia X as we venture to the heart of Central Asia. We are confident that our entry into the Kazakh market will not only enhance tourism between both countries but also foster closer ties regionally as we can connect the people in the largest country in Central Asia to 130 destinations from Kuala Lumpur.”

AAX flies four weekly services to Almaty, offering more than 95,000 seats annually and competitive fares from MYR599 or USD169 all-in* one-way. The promotional fares are available for booking made until 21 March 2024 for the travel period ending 17 June 2025 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, previously known as ‘airasia Superapp’.

*The promotional all-in fares quoted are for one-way travel, including taxes, fuel surcharge, and other relevant fees. Other terms and conditions apply.