AirAsia taps fifth freedom traffic beyond Taipei

TAIPEI, 22 March 2024: AirAsia continues its expansion in Northeast Asia by launching three fifth-freedom routes connecting Taipei and Kaohsiung to destinations in Japan.

AirAsia X (D7) will operate the new route from Taipei to Tokyo (Narita) starting 31 May 2024. Thai AirAsia ( FD) will connect Taipei to Okinawa on 15 June 2024 and Kaohsiung to Tokyo (Narita) on 16 June 2024.

(Third from left) Santisuk Klongchaiya, CEO of Thai AirAsia; Benyamin Ismail, CEO of AirAsia X; and Kashiwagi Aya, Director of the Economic Division, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office.

AAX will operate the route from Taipei to Tokyo (Narita) using the Airbus A330 family wide-body aircraft ( A330 or A330-300) with a maximum of 377 seats, including 12 Premium Flatbed seats. Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia will fly an A320 aircraft with 180 seats.

The launch of these fifth-freedom routes aligns with the airline’s focus on Taiwan, making it a hub that connects passengers to more destinations across Southeast Asia and the Northeast Asian region through its extensive network of 130 destinations.

According to statistics from the Japan National Tourism Organization, the tourism industry in the region has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, with 25 million foreign visitors to the country last year. Among the visitors, Taiwanese made up 4.2 million visitors, showing Japan remains the top travel destination for Taiwan.

In celebration of the new routes, AirAsia guests can book their flights between Taipei and Tokyo (Narita) from TWD1,888 one-way for the travel period from 31 May 2024 to 26 October 2024. Guest can also buy fares from TWD888 one-way to fly between Taipei and Okinawa for the travel period from 15 June 2024 to 26 October 2024 or fly between Kaohsiung and Tokyo for TWD1,888 one-way from 16 June 2024 to 25 October 2024.

The promotional fares are available until 31 March 2024 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, previously known as the ‘airasia Superapp’.

The AirAsia Group currently operates nine routes from Taiwan, including Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Manila, and Cebu, and Kaohsiung to Kuala Lumpur, Manila, and Bangkok. With the launch of these three new routes, AirAsia will offer 12 direct flights from Taiwan.