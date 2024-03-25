AAPA hosts turboprop safety event

KUALA LUMPUR, 26 March 2024: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) will host the Asia and Pacific Turboprop Safety Conference on 26 and 27 June 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

AAPA has been working with the region’s turboprop operators since 2014 and has embarked on this initiative to support the region’s large number of regional turboprop operators, who operate crucial airline services to many cities and remote destinations.

AAPA has long identified turboprop operators’ unique challenges, particularly in Asia and the Pacific. The upcoming conference aims to bring together industry stakeholders, including AAPA member airlines, other operators, and industry bodies, to exchange insights, best practices, and innovative solutions.

“The industry believes that safety is paramount for the industry and no airline should be left behind,” said AAPA director general Subhas Menon. “The Asia and Pacific Turboprop Safety Conference underscores our commitment to promoting safety excellence across all segments of commercial aviation.”

The conference will feature a comprehensive agenda covering various aspects of turboprop operations, including emergency response, safety culture, flight data monitoring, and unique airport and operational considerations. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, informative presentations, and networking opportunities.

AAPA invites all turboprop operators in the Asia and Pacific region to participate in this landmark event.

For more information and to register for the Asia and Pacific Turboprop Safety Conference, visit https://events.eventzilla.net/e/aptsc-asia-and-pacific-turboprop-safetyconference-2024-2138609261