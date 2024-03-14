2025 UFI AP Conference heads for Melbourne

MELBOURNE, 15 March 2024: Melbourne, Australia, will host the 2025 UFI Asia Pacific (AP) Conference following its successful bid confirmed at the 2024 UFI AP conference held in Macau.

UFI is the global association of the exhibition industry with a membership of over 850 organisations in 87 countries representing more than 50,000 exhibition industry professionals.

MCEC’s Senior Manager, Event & Venue Operations Yolanda La Porta, announcing MCEC as the host of the 2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference.

This year’s UFI AP Conference, hosted from 7 to 8 March in Macau, attracted nearly 300 industry leaders from 22 countries.

The 2025 UFI AP Conference will be held in Melbourne from 13 to 14 February, immediately following the globally renowned Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), which will also be held at MCEC from 10 to 12 February 2025.

The 2026 UFI AP Conference will be hosted in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention and Centre.