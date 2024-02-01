Vistara’s young fleet wins awards

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2024: India’s full-service carrier, Vistara, has won two accolades in the ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Awards 2024.

The airline was recognised as the World’s 4th Youngest Aircraft Fleet and Asia’s 2nd Youngest Aircraft Fleet by ch-aviation, a Swiss-based airline intelligence provider and research company.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan commented: These accolades at the ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Awards 2024 acknowledge our continued investment in maintaining a young and modern fleet to keep our CO2 emissions at their lowest.”

Vistara’s current fleet, with an average age of 2.94 years, consists of A320neo, A321neo, and B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, all powered by cutting-edge technologies and advanced systems that result in a reduction in engine noise as well as nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide emissions.

In March 2023, Vistara achieved an important milestone of operating a wide-body aircraft for a long-haul international flight using a 30% SAF blend, reducing 150,000 pounds of CO2 emissions. Extending this success, Vistara also operated a commercial domestic flight on a wide-body aircraft using SAF, another industry-first initiative. The flight, which used a blend of 17% SAF and 83% conventional jet fuel, reduced approximately 10,000 pounds of CO₂ emissions. Vistara also became the first airline in India to implement Aerowash, an automated aircraft exterior washing and cleaning solution. The airline also deploys SITA eWAS and SITA OptiClimb solutions for optimising flight planning and operations, aiming for a yearly reduction of 15,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).