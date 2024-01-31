Tourism quartet leads sustainable gig

BANGKOK, 1 February 2024: Four tourism specialist organisations, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), Green Destinations (GD), and the Trade Association of Asian Ecotourism Network (AEN), signed a MOU earlier this week to promote sustainable tourism certification for destinations in the six countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The MOU was signed by Athikun Kongmee, director-general of DASTA (Thailand), Suvimol Thanasarakij, executive director of MTCO, Susan Santos de Cardenas, Southeast Asia partner and representative of Green Destinations and Masaru Takayama, president of the Trade Association of Asia Ecotourism Network (AEN).

The MOU outlines a collaborative framework that enhances sustainable tourism practices, particularly in destination management and certification in the Mekong Region, but possibly extending to other Asian countries.

It calls for the four partners to share knowledge and resources, support the development and testing of sustainable tourism initiatives, and exchange ideas to formulate operational guidelines.