Tourism Malaysia on a mission in Africa

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2024: Tourism Malaysia concluded a successful, impactful sales mission to North Africa last week to captivate international tourists and position Malaysia as the ultimate value-added travel destination.

The mission started in Algiers, Algeria and concluded on 4 February 2024 in Cairo, Egypt, with a delegation of 14 Malaysian organisations, including seven travel agents, six hotels/resorts and one travel association.

Sales mission delegates participated in travel marts in each country to showcase Malaysia’s diverse tourism products. Additionally, the mission reached out to tourism representatives and media through presentations and conferences, followed by a video screening of “Malaysia Truly Asia.”

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar expressed enthusiasm about the mission.

“It was a crucial step towards Visit Malaysia Year 2026. As we ramp up our strategic engagements and promotions, we aim to create lasting impressions on the North African market, making Malaysia a top choice for discerning travellers.”

In 2024, Malaysia targets 27.3 million international tourists, with tourism receipts exceeding MYR102.7 billion.

Through business-to-business (B2B) sessions, seminars, and networking opportunities, the focus was on promoting segments such as edu-tourism, shopping paradises, and halal food while positioning Malaysia as a premier family-friendly holiday destination.