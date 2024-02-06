Wonderful Indonesia returns to India

JAKARTA, 7 February 2024: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) is promoting the country’s destinations in India’s travel markets by attending the Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) this week.

The travel show runs from 8 to 10 February 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, with Indonesia’s pavilion, Hall 2 Booth K100, headlining the magnificent Borobudur temple, Prambanan temple, and traditional Javanese decorations as its show theme.

Invitation for Indian travellers to experience an “Indonesian Miniature” through the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion at OTM 2024.

Supporting promotions at the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion are 25 Indonesian travel and hospitality companies representing agents/tour operators, DMC, hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

India is one of the top potential markets for Indonesia, accounting for 606.439 visits in 2023, with a growth of 125.8% from the previous year. India ranks 6th as the highest number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia and second in Bali in 2023.

MoTCE deputy minister for Marketing Ni Made Ayu Marthini said Indonesia, especially Bali, has become top-of-mind for Indian tourists for the family, honeymoon, wedding, MICE and luxury segments. So, apart from that, the MoTCE is now promoting other Indonesian destinations to Indian travellers and offering these destinations as filming locations for the Indian film industry.

“We know that the Indian film industry is huge, and Indonesia has various destinations with beautiful landscapes and unique cultures that will be very interesting to display for the Indian film audience. We have recently launched a filming location ecosystem platform called the Indonesia Film Facilitation (IFFa) www.iffa.id, as convenient access for international filmmakers to various beautiful film locations in Indonesia. Promoting destinations through film can introduce more Indonesian tourism destinations and encourage more Indian travellers to visit Indonesia.”