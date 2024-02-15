SINGAPORE, 16 February 2024: Pandaw, a river cruise specialist in Southeast Asia and India, is promoting a mega cruise combination that features four countries on a single river: The Full Mekong Combo Cruise.

Pandaw is offering an in-depth exploration of the Mekong River from South to North for the first time. This unique cruise combines two 10-night Mekong expeditions through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam in this special four-country expedition.

Sailing all of the navigable stretches of this mighty river provides amazing insights into how one river can support a vast and diverse group of peoples and cultures, all from the comfort of locally crafted Pandaw vessels. This combo cruise includes a flight from Saigon to Vientiane and one-night accommodation in Vientiane between cruises within the ticket price.

Sales for the 21-night expedition sailing along all the navigable stretches of the mighty Mekong River are open for bookings. The mega expedition trip is a grand tour of the formerly Indochina countries of Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, plus Thailand, an important destination to end the cruise.

The four-country combo cruise is made possible thanks to Pandaw ultra-shallow draft vessels. Cruises sail upstream and downstream on the various stretches of the Mekong River, offering guests an opportunity to explore Indochina’s rich culture, history and nature in one all-encompassing river adventure.

The cost includes flights and accommodation between the various cruise sectors. Sailings are scheduled for October 2024, when river levels are the highest at the close of the annual monsoon season. This is a one-off special departure. Bookings are now open.

Join Pandaw for this unique combo expedition sailing along all navigable stretches of the mighty Mekong River.

The Full Mekong, Four Country 21-Night Combo Cruise

SIEM REAP – CHIANG KHONG

21 nights

FROM USD10,075 PP

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected].

