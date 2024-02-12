STB and Traveloka sign MOC

SINGAPORE, 13 February 2024: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has recently renewed its longstanding partnership with Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, Traveloka, through a one-year Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) in Jakarta.

STB’s chief executive, Melissa Ow and Traveloka’s president, Caesar Indra, led the signing ceremony.

The MOC signing comes as Singapore reports Southeast Asia’s outbound travel market collectively contributed 5.28 million visitor arrivals. The continued recovery reflects Singapore’s appeal as a world-class lifestyle destination for Southeast Asian visitors and the invaluable support from industry partners such as Traveloka. Outbound travel from Thailand fully recovered in 2023 to become Singapore’s top source market, generating 450,000 visitors.

Traveloka’s president commented: “Singapore holds a prominent position as one of the top outbound destinations, as we saw a notable rise in search and transaction for all products from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Phillippines of nearly 80% during 2023 compared to the previous year. We are excited to continue our partnership with STB to bring greater value to our customers.

Insights and data

The MOC marks the deepening collaboration between STB and Traveloka, moving beyond the confines of marketing campaigns. Notably, it will focus on sharpening the targeting of consumers by sharing insights and data.

Additionally, both parties will explore the introduction of new Singapore products and experiences on the Traveloka platform. The new agreement reflects a shared dedication to innovation and the enhancement of visitor experiences across multiple Southeast Asian markets.

Made in Singapore

These efforts also align with the Singapore Tourism Board’s latest campaign, “Made in Singapore.” It highlights how everyday ordinary moments are made extraordinary through a rich tapestry of unique and unexpected experiences, made possible only in Singapore. The MOC with Traveloka reinforces this commitment by introducing new avenues for personalised and tailored experiences to enhance visitor experiences and showcase Singapore’s diverse offerings to a wider Southeast Asian audience.

STB executive director of Southeast Asia Terrence Voon said: “Traveloka has been an important and valued partner since our first collaboration in 2019. As travel continues to recover in the region, our partnership will help unlock Southeast Asia’s rich tourism potential, help us understand our customers better, and strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading destination for regional travellers.”

Targetted campaigns

Beyond attracting more visitors to Singapore, the partnership will emphasise knowledge-sharing and the discovery of new insights that can enhance visitor engagement. For instance, STB and Traveloka will exchange insights to develop more targeted promotional campaigns and create tailored travel experiences. By leveraging shared expertise, the collaboration seeks to elevate the overall visitor experience and drive impactful outcomes across Southeast Asia.

The MOC signing signifies a joint commitment by STB and Traveloka to co-invest in marketing campaigns, focusing on Indonesia and expanding to Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

What to expect in Singapore in 2024

Singapore promises exciting events, new attractions and exclusive deals this year. Visitors can enjoy numerous festivals such as the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS), entertainment extravaganzas including performances from global artists and world-class sports events such as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.