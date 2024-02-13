Agoda ranks Valentine’s top spots

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2024: In a revealing insight into Valentine’s Day travel trends, digital travel platform Agoda identifies the top 10 most searched international destinations for couples checking in on 14 February, with Bangkok topping the chart with Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, in second and third place.

Asia’s diverse cities seem to be getting the most love from travellers this Valentine’s Day (14 February), with eight of the top 10 destinations being cosmopolitan hubs.

Bangkok wins the most hearts, with Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, and Hong Kong making up the rest of the top five. Bali and Phuket are the only two beach destinations feeling the love and making it to the top 10.

The list reveals a significant interest in Japan and Thailand, with three Japanese cities — Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka — making the top 10, and two Thai destinations — Bangkok and Phuket — also capturing the hearts of travellers.

Agoda’s senior vice president supply, Andrew Smith, shared: “Valentine’s Day is a special time for couples to explore and create new memories together. The diversity in this year’s top-searched destinations highlights the broad spectrum of experiences couples seek, from the bustling streets of Tokyo and Bangkok to the rejuvenating beauty of Bali and Phuket.”

Notably, cities like Seoul, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur reflect an interest in exploring dynamic urban environments, while the presence of Bali underscores the enduring appeal of tropical getaways. This trend suggests that quality time can come in many forms, with couples looking for a mix of adventure, culture, relaxation, and culinary delights.

Top 10 searched international destinations for couples checking in on Valentine’s Day 2024:

1. Bangkok;

2. Tokyo;

3. Osaka;

4. Seoul;

5. Hong Kong;

6. Bali;

7. Phuket;

8. Singapore;

9. Fukuoka;

10. Kuala Lumpur.

(Source: Agoda)