PATA Nepal Chapter sharpens skills

KATHMANDU Nepal, 12 February 2024: The 6th edition of the PATA Youth Talent Quest (YTQ2024) held last week highlighted a public speaking competition with Young Tourism Professional (YTP) speakers fielding themes such as sustainability, innovation, emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities for tourism development in Nepal.

A panel of jury members, including Dipendra Purush Dhakal (former secretary at the Ministry of Tourism), Narendra Deo Bhatta (MD-Heritage Tours & Travels), and Sunil Sakya (chairman of KGH Group of Hotels and Resorts), evaluated the participants.

Manabhi Sing Ayer from the Nepal Academy of Tourism & Hotel Management (NATHM) won the competition, followed by first and second runners-up Shreenidhi Sharma from the Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education (GATE) and Prabha Rai from the International School of Tourism & Hotel Management (IST).

The PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with the PATA Nepal Student Chapter, organised the 6th Youth Talent Quest. Supporting partners included Buddha Air, KGH Group of Hotels and Resorts, Community Homestay Network, HighGround Adventures Nepal and PATA Nepal Chapter member colleges; GATE, NATHM, Mid-Valley Int’l, IST, and GCI.

Youth Talent Quest (YTQ) is an annual event by PATA Nepal Chapter as a part of its engagement with Young Tourism Professionals (YTPs) to provide a platform for students from PATA Nepal Chapter member colleges to compete and showcase their talents.