Moxy brand arrives in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia 14 February 2024:Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, soft opens the Moxy Putrajaya, marking the brand’s debut in Malaysia.

Located in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia and famed for its late-20th-century architecture, Moxy Putrajaya stands out as a cultural hub situated steps away from IOI City Mall, Southeast Asia’s retail giant. The 480-room Moxy Putrajaya has meeting facilities, a fitness centre, an all-day restaurant serving Malaysian and international dishes, and a Sky Bar on Level 18.

Kumar Renoo is the cluster general manager for the Moxy Putrajaya.