Etihad adds frequencies to key destinations

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2024: Etihad Airways is adding more flights to key destinations across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent in March and June following an earlier announcement on new destinations and flight increases.

The latest increase means the airline offers almost 27% more weekly departures than last summer.

The airline is increasing flights to Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Amman in Jordan, Beirut in Lebanon, Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Kolkata and Bangalore in India.

The enhancements boost Abu Dhabi’s global reach, offering more flexible travel options.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De commented: “These latest flight increases aligned with our seamless and practical connections at Abu Dhabi, and our growing global network offers our guests more opportunities to fly where they want to at a time that suits them.”

The latest announcement in increases: Middle East and South Asia

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and Jeddah will increase on 15 March, followed by additional flights to Amman and Beirut on 15 June. Additional flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka and two destinations in India; Kolkata and Bangalore, are also scheduled for 15 June.

Earlier announcement

Flights to Bangkok from Abu Dhabi will increase from 14 to 17 per week, effective 22 February 2024.