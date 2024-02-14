Concerts a bonus for Singapore hotels

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2024: Helped by Coldplay’s World of the Spheres Tour, Singapore hotels saw healthy performance growth, according to preliminary January data from CoStar. CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets.

Its latest data for Singapore hotels shows January 2024 (year-over-year % change):

Occupancy: 72.8% (+9.6%)

Average daily rate (ADR): SGD334.46 (+3.3%)

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): SGD243.55 (+13.2%)

Singapore posted its highest daily occupancy levels toward the end of the month, helped by six Coldplay performances between 23 and 31 January. The market’s highest occupancy levels (91.3%) were seen on Thursday, 25 January, and Friday, 26 January.

The market is expected to see another wave of high occupancy levels, with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour taking place from 2 to 4 March and 7 to 9 March. Forward STAR data shows book occupancy as high as 72% on opening night.

