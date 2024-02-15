Air Arabia’s profits and routes expand

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2024: Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier (LCC) in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced this week’s record financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023.

At the same time, the airline will increase flights from four weekly to daily on the route Sharjah-Phuket effective 20 February, according to flight schedules on booking websites. In June, flights go double daily between Sharjah and Bangkok.

The daily flights between Sharjah in the UAE and Phuket, Thailand, will operate throughout the summer timetable from 31 March to 26 October 2024.

Reporting on its financial performance ending 31 December 2023, the airline has achieved double-digit profitability and passenger numbers growth, declaring a record net profit of AED1.5 billion for the full year, representing a 27% increase compared to the AED1.2 billion recorded in 2022. The airline’s turnover for the same period reached AED 6 billion, reflecting a 14% increase compared to the AED5.2 billion registered in 2022.

In 2023, Air Arabia demonstrated its commitment to robust growth by expanding operations across its seven operational hubs and introducing 26 new routes within its global network. This strategic expansion increased operational capacity, which was further complemented by an impressive 31% surge in the number of passengers carried across the group, reaching 16.7 million passengers.

More flights to Thailand

Air Arabia expanded its services to Southeast Asia, starting with Bangkok and Phuket late last year.

On the route to Phuket, the airline flies an Airbus A321neo serving the route daily, effective 20 February, up from the present four weekly flights.

Flight G9687 departs Sharjah at 2235 and arrives in Phuket at 0815 plus one day.

The return flight G9688 departs Phuket at 0845 and arrives in Sharjah at 1255

On the Sharjah-Bangkok (SWB) route, the airline schedules an increase from 11 to 14 flights weekly (double daily) starting on 11 June and through to 8 September, according to schedules on booking websites.

From Sharjah:

G9823 departs Sharjah at 0200 and arrives in Bangkok at 1125.

G9821 departs Sharjah at 2225 and arrives in Bangkok at 0750 plus one day.

From Bangkok:

G9822 departs Bangkok at 0900 and arrives in Sharjah at 1225.

G9824 departs Bangkok at 1215 and arrives in Sharjah at 1540.