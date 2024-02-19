KUCHING, 20 February 2024: If you are a travel enthusiast looking for a new adventure filled with nature escapades, food hunts and cultural exploration, Sarawak should be at the top of your travel bucket list.

Sarawak is a hidden Malaysian gem nestled in the island of Borneo and boasts a variety of unique attractions. Here are powerful reasons to book your next trip to the Land of Hornbills.

Bako National Park. Rafflesia Flower.

Mulu National Park.

Sarawak is Malaysia’s treasure trove of nature’s wonders and is home to world-famous national parks, each with diverse wildlife. Enjoy a change of scenery, ranging from the fairytale-like caves of the Niah National Park to scenic nature trails of Sarawak’s famous Bako National Park. If you are lucky, you could encounter some of Borneo’s rarest species in the wild, such as the iconic Rhinoceros Hornbill at the Kubah National Park, or witness the world’s largest flower, the Rafflesia, in full bloom at the Gunung Gading National Park.

Sarawak is the perfect place for thrill-seekers to fuel their adrenaline rush with kayaking in Kampung Bengoh or trekking up the mountain slopes on an adventurous hike at the Gunung Mulu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Further out to the island’s coast, you will find the pristine sandy beaches of Sarawak. Among them is the Talang Satang National Park. It is the first dedicated marine turtle conservation area in Sarawak, where you can chance upon rare sightings of turtles.

A trip to Sarawak is never complete without a food crawl of Sarawak’s finest delicacies. Sarawak is a street food haven that is bustling with locals and tourists all day round, where the best and most authentic treats are those found at hawker stalls and night markets. Popular food destinations in Sarawak include Kuching’s Siniawan Night Market, the Sibu Night Market and Miri’s Saberkas Night Market. Here, you can experience local delights cooked to perfection and shop for souvenirs and daily items.

Sarawak’s most notable hawker stall ‘must-tries’ include Sarawak laksa, kolo mee and nasi goreng dabai. Sarawak’s iconic layered cake ‘kek lapis’ and the legendary gula apong ice cream are the local favourites for those with a sweet tooth.

Laksa Sarawak.

Arts and culture are a big part of Sarawak’s identity. Local handicrafts showcase Sarawak’s ties to its rich history and diverse culture in its intricate beadwork, weaving, carving, traditional tribal design, tattoo piercings, and pottery.

Sarawak is also a hub for performing arts as the host of the annual Rainforest World Music Festival, a global celebration of music diversity. The 2023 edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival celebrated its 25th year. The 2024 RWMF will be held from 28 to 30 June.

Internationally renowned artists perform at the three-night world music festival, entertaining thousands of music lovers who flock to the coastal rainforest venue at Sarawak’s Cultural Village. During the day, various workshops are held around the village. Here, you can spectate beautiful multi-ethnic performances and explore the different cultural homes of Sarawakian people. Through carving and weaving demonstrations, you can learn about the cultures and traditions of the 34 distinct ethnic groups in Sarawak.

Visit www.sarawaktourism.com for more info about Sarawak and its destination.

(Source: Sarawak Hornbill Trail Newsletter)