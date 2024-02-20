PAL brings back Cebu-Osaka flights

SINGAPORE, 21 February 2024: Philippine Airlines will resume direct flights from Cebu in the Philippines to Osaka in Japan starting 1 July.

Independent timetable schedules show the airline will launch four weekly flights on the Cebu-Osaka route using a 199-seat A321 aircraft. Flights depart Cebu on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Flight time is four hours and 30 minutes. Roundtrip fares start at USD538.

Flight PR410 will depart Cebu (CEB) at 1310 and arrive in Osaka (KIX) at 1830. The return flight PR409 will depart Osaka (KIX) at 1920 and arrive in Cebu (CEB) at 2305.

Cebu Airport is fast becoming a significant gateway for leisure travellers with direct flights to Hong Kong, Taipei in Taiwan, Narita Tokyo in Japan, Seoul and Busan in Korea, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Singapore and Bangkok in Thailand.

ETR registration is a must

PAL is reminding passengers and visitors to the Philippines that since 8 January, they must register on the E-Travel portal before boarding the flight. This is mandatory for all arriving international passengers and departing Filipino passengers.

The Philippines’ Bureau of Customs’ Baggage Declaration Form and the Currency Declaration Form are now integrated into the E-Travel System, along with the Bureau of Quarantine’s Health Declaration Form and the Bureau of Immigration’s Departure and Arrival Cards.

It’s part of the Philippine government’s drive to digitise all CIQ (Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine) paper forms into one electronic platform to improve efficiency and make the process more convenient for passengers.

PAL on-time performance

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines took home a citation for being the second most punctual Asian airline in December, scoring 83.08%. The flag carrier was also among the top 10 most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region for 2023, according to London-based Cirium a leading international data analytics source for aviation.

Airlines from Japan, Thailand, India, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong rounded out the top 10 list for 2023.