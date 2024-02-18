Early bird deals at ITB India 2024

SINGAPORE, 19 February 2024: ITB India 2024 will be happening ‘in-person’ from 11 to 13 September 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

Co-located with MICE Show India and Travel Tech India, the Three-in-One show delivers the Indian travel market to exhibitors who are entitled to pre-schedule meetings with buyers from the Indian and South Asian regions to establish business relationships beneficial to their business.

The 4th edition of the annual ITB India is a three-day business-to-business exhibition curated that connects with the Indian Travel Market, bringing together key travel industry leaders and buyers from various cities in India and South Asia, and international exhibitors from the MICE, Leisure and Corporate segments.

It opens doors to reach the fast-growing Indian and South Asian markets by presenting a key platform for the travel trade industry to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing business relations with the most important players in India. India is the second largest outbound travel market in Asia after China. Globally, it’s the 8th largest supplier of outbound travel.

The event attracts around 8,000 attendees, including 500 buyers, 400 exhibitor companies and 150 speakers for conferences and workshops on the show’s sidelines.

Super early bird rates apply for exhibitors when registering space through 15 May 2024.

ITB India

11 to 13 September 2024.

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

ITB India is a B2B travel trade show focusing on the Indian and South Asian travel market in MICE, corporate travel, leisure and travel technology.

For more information check: https://www.itb-india.com/resources/ck/files/Exhibit/2024-Event-at-a-Glance.pdf.

Other shows: Three in One

ITB Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

The annual three-day B2B trade show and convention will feature exhibiting companies globally, covering MICE, Leisure and Corporate Travel.

MICE Show Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

An unmissable event for the meeting industry in APAC, MICE Show Asia is where the incentive travel, meetings and events industries come together to connect and build the future of MICE.

Travel Tech Asia

23 – 25 October 2024

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Travel Tech Asia is where the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands and innovative startups are all at one place to create new possibilities for travel.