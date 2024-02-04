BANGKOK, 5 February 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, announced on Friday a strategic partnership with The 1 Exclusive, introducing a fast track to CentaraThe1 Gold status for its esteemed members.

Available through 30 June 2024, this limited-time offer allows The 1 Exclusive members to enjoy a myriad of members-only benefits and promotions for free when registering via The 1 APP.

Upon upgrading to CentaraThe1 Gold status, The 1 Exclusive members will receive benefits such as an additional 25% CentaraThe1 bonus points for every stay, access to exclusive check-in lanes, the option of late check-out by 1 hour, complimentary room upgrades, and the ability to use The 1 points to redeem various privileges when using restaurant, spa, and other services at participating Centara Hotels and Resorts.

Additionally, members can savour bespoke birthday bonuses curated for truly memorable celebrations. These include an exclusive 20% discount on their subsequent stay, 2,000 complimentary bonus points, and an enticing 20% savings on food along with a buy one get one buffet offer at participating hotels.

The 1 Exclusive members can claim their Centara Gold status upgrade via The 1 APP. By booking a stay for a minimum of 2 nights through Centara’s official website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com until 30 June 2024, they will have their CentaraThe1 Gold status extended until 31 December 2024. This offer is limited to the first 10,000 The 1 Exclusive members who register.

For more information about the Centara Gold status privileges, The 1 Exclusive members visit https://centara1card.com/promotion/the-1-exclusive-only.