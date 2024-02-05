Cathay back on the BKK-SIN route

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2024: Cathay Pacific resumes roundtrip daily flights between Bangkok and Singapore, following a three-year pause caused by the Covid pandemic.

The airline’s flight timetable on its website shows the daily flight resuming on 31 March through to 26 October 2024.

The airline will adopt the same departure times and flight numbers — CX717 on the outbound leg to Singapore and CX712 on the return sector to Bangkok. Both flights use A330-300 aircraft and operate under the airline’s fifth freedom rights allocated in the bilateral agreement between Hong Kong and Thailand.

Flight schedules

CX717 departs Bangkok at 1155 and arrives in Singapore at 1525.

CX712 departs Singapore at 1325* and arrives in Bangkok at 1515.

(*Different A330 aircraft serve each sector of the Hong Kong-Bangkok-Singapore route — CX717 flies the outbound route from Bangkok to Singapore, and CX712, the return sector from Singapore, rather than one aircraft executing the roundtrip.)

Cathay is the only oneworld member airline flying between the two cities, one of the busiest routes in Southeast Asia, with two Star Alliance airlines (SQ and TG) offering 11 daily flights between them. Pre-Covid it was a popular route to cash in oneworld FFP miles for leisure trips to either Bangkok or Singapore for short holiday breaks. Flight time is two hours and 30 minutes.