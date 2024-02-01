Marriott boosts bonus points

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2024: Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme, has reactivated a popular global promotion that offers members bonus points and Elite Night Credits each night of their stay.

From 13 February to 29 April, registered members can earn 1,000 bonus points and one bonus Elite Night Credit each night during the promotional earning period. Registration opened on 30 January and runs through 15 April.

Marriott Bonvoy welcomes members to explore its portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and earn up to 76,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points and 76 bonus Elite Night Credits. Once members register for the promotion, they can earn twice each night, starting on their first night.

Bonus points can be redeemed through various channels — hotel stays across the portfolio, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Bonus Elite Night Credits accelerate earning toward elite status, enabling members to reach a higher Marriott Bonvoy membership tier more quickly. For example, a member can achieve Silver Elite status in just five nights instead of 10 with this promotion. With Silver Elite status, members can unlock new benefits such as late check-out and 10% bonus points on eligible future hotel stays.

The promotion earning period runs from 13 February to 29 April 2024. Stays completed before registration are not eligible to earn with this promotion.