BANGKOK, 15 February 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts will add five properties to its diverse portfolio, strengthening its footprint in Thailand and Vietnam and setting the stage for domestic and overseas strategic growth initiatives.

“Centara Hotels & Resorts is off to a dynamic start in 2024, unveiling several new properties that exemplify our commitment to strategic growth and delivering exceptional experiences. As we expand our footprint in Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond, we are excited about the future and the expansive opportunities for brands,” stated COO of Centara Hotels & Resorts COO Michael Henssler.

Centara has signed a hotel management agreement (HMA) with Phi Phi Paradise Company Limited for its Villa 360 property. Set to reopen as Centara Villas Phi Phi Island in October 2024, this stunning resort offers 40 villas ranging from 56 to 133.5 square metres, an all-day dining restaurant, a sunset sky bar, an outdoor swimming pool, and pool bar, spa, fitness centre, and a convenient onsite mini shop.

At the end of 2023, Centara also signed a HMA with Kornsiri Hospitality Management Limited Partnership for Tiva Ao Makham Resort Phuket, a greenfield project set to redefine health-focused travel with exceptional facilities including yoga, cycling, and a Pilates reformer studio, as well as a sauna, steam room, and onsen available to all guests. Offering 68 rooms along Phuket’s southeastern coast, this will be Centara’s 11th hotel in Phuket and the newest edition to its Boutique Collection.

Centara Life Vung Tau will be located along the southern coast of Vung Tau City.

Centara will open two properties in Vietnam during Q1 of 2027 in Vung Tau City, a popular destination on Vietnam’s southern coast. The 261-room Centara Life Vung Tau promises exceptional flexible stays full of daily delights, elevating the essentials across an all-day dining restaurant, modern meeting rooms, swimming pools, a pool bar, a fully equipped fitness centre, a spa, and a kids club. Also, in Vung Tau City, Centara Residence Dio Dua will offer 536 rooms, a warm reception, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, and a dedicated kids’ club.

Adding to the allure of Van Don, a premier tourist destination in northern Vietnam, Crystal Holidays Harbor Van Don will open a second tower in Q2 of 2025 as part of its plan to develop five hotel and resort apartment buildings within its five-star international standard resort and entertainment complex, Complementing the existing Centara-branded Tower A, which boasts a dedicated purpose-built convention centre, Tower B comprises 496 rooms along with a variety of dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and inviting swimming pools.

The perspective of the new Centara in Van Don.

These new additions mark a promising start to the year and exemplify Centara Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to providing unique experiences characterised by world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and the warmth of Thai family values in stunning destinations worldwide.

“We are proud to welcome these exceptional properties onto our portfolio as we embark on this exciting phase of expansion. These new signings represent significant milestones for Centara Hotels & Resorts, setting the stage to pursue unique opportunities and partnerships further worldwide while fuelling our momentum to shape the future of hospitality,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts senior vice president of business development Andrew Langston.

For more information on Centara Hotel & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/