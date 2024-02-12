12Go shines a spotlight on its sales stars

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2024: Based on tickets sold throughout 2023, the booking website 12Go identifies five countries in Asia that are trending for Valentine’s Day and the rest of February.

12Go based the ranking on internal ticket data gathered over one year and no prizes for guessing the winning country; it’s Thailand with three destinations, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Samui, topping the ticketing data list.

12Go’s top five winning countries for tickets sold:

Thailand;

Vietnam;

Cambodia;

Philippines;

India.

Vietnam’s ticket sales stars are Danang, Ho Chi Minh, and Hue. In Cambodia, Phnom Penh and Siem Reap shine for ticket sales. El Nido is a star in the Philippines, and Agra is the top drawcard in India.

