SINGAPORE, 11 January 2024: Vistara, India’s joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara announced Tuesday a network-wide Anniversary Special Sale to mark nine years of flying domestic and international services.

Special anniversary fares are open in all three cabin classes until 2359 hours on Thursday, 11 January 2024, for travel until 30 September 2024 (blackout dates apply).

Vistara completed 2023 with important achievements and recognitions, making it one of the best years in the airline’s history.

During its ninth year, the milestones included operating India’s first wide-body aircraft on a long-haul route using SAF, flying over 50 million customers since inception, and being named the 16th best airline worldwide at the 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax.

In 2023, Vistara launched five new destinations: Dammam, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Bali, and Doha. It also inaugurated new international routes, namely Mumbai-London Heathrow, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Delhi-Male.

Additionally, it introduced several domestic routes, including Mumbai-Manohar International Airport (Goa), Bengaluru-Manohar International Airport (Goa), Hyderabad-Manohar International Airport (Goa), Mumbai-Cochin, Mumbai-Trivandrum, Guwahati-Dibrugarh, Bengaluru-Port Blair.

Bookings under the sale are still open on Vistara’s website, on iOS and Android mobile apps, and through online travel agencies (OTAs) until midnight tonight (Thursday).

About Vistara: TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). It commenced commercial operations on 9 January 2015 and currently has a fleet of 67 aircraft, including 51 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 6 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. It has flown more than 50 million customers since starting operations.

(SOURCE: Vistara)