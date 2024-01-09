Princess strengthens leadership team

SINGAPORE, 10 January 2024: Princess Cruises has named Jim Berra – an accomplished cruise industry and hospitality veteran as marketing officer, reporting directly to Princess Cruises president John Padgett.

As the CMO, he will lead all global marketing facets, including integrated marketing strategy formulation, creative development and brand promotion across all channels and geographies to further optimise the cruise line’s global marketplace position.

Berra joins a leadership team that includes Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer; Vicki Johnson, senior vice president of communications; and Carmen Roig, vice president of sales.

Berra comes to Princess from Invited (formerly ClubCorp), the largest owner of private membership clubs in the country, where he served as Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer.