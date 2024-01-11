Tripadvisor names best of the best

SINGAPORE, 12 January 2024: Tripadvisor announced this week its first Travelers’ Choice® Award for 2024: the Best of the Best Destinations.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Destinations span seven categories for 2024: Top Destinations (formerly Popular Destinations), Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Nature Destinations and two new subcategories this year, Honeymoon Destinations and Sustainable Destinations.

2024 Travel Outlook

Tripadvisor research indicates that travel is set to see sustained momentum in 2024. Those seeking help with travel planning this year can draw inspiration from the Best of the Best Destination lists, with guidance from the global travel community. Winning destinations are largely determined by an analysis of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings from a recent 12-month period.

Top Destinations

The title Top Destination in the World for the third year running goes to Dubai, solidifying its position as Tripadvisor reviewers’ favourite destination, followed in second place by Bali, Indonesia. Two destinations in Vietnam, Hanoi and Hoi An, take the fourth and 10th places on the top 10 chart.

Tripadvisor head of editorial Sarah Firshein said: “Winners like Dubai, Tokyo, Paris, and Marrakech indicate that our community has an unbridled appetite for destinations with vibrant arts-and-culture scenes, top-notch restaurants, and seemingly limitless attractions and experiences.

It’s also great to see a rebound on long-haul trips to Asia, with the region having fully opened up post-pandemic; as Tripadvisor’s Trending Destinations list shows, travellers are keen to get out there and explore with gusto.”

Trending for 2024

With emerging travel hotspots for 2024, Asia comes out top, securing the top five places in the World’s Trending Destinations – which identifies places that have seen the greatest year-over-year growth in interest – and making up an impressive eight out of the top 10 destinations.

Tokyo, Japan, leads in the top slot for 2024, followed by Seoul, South Korea, in second place and Halong Bay, Vietnam, in third place. Central and South America are the only other regions to make the top 10, with Bogota, Colombia in sixth place and Alajuela, Costa Rica in eighth place.

A new Sustainable Destinations subcategory recognises winners from around the World deemed to have strong commitments to sustainability.

While Europe has the lion’s share of environmentally responsible cities in the top 10, with Copenhagen, Denmark, in first place, Asia Pacific is also well represented, with Singapore and Melbourne lauded for their efforts.

Sustainable Destinations – World

Also new this year, in the inaugural Honeymoon Destinations subcategory, island retreats are the most romantic getaways, according to Tripadvisor reviewers. Destinations across Indonesia, the Maldives, Mauritius, the Caribbean and Greece all make up the top 10. Bali takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Hoi An, Vietnam at No. 2 and the Maldives at No. 3

Honeymoon Destinations – World

(SOURCE: Tripadvisor)