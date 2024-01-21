Tourism Malaysia wins gold

PETALING JAYA, 18 January 2024: Tourism Malaysia bagged the gold award for the Transportation, Travel & Tourism category at the 2023 Putra Aria Brand Awards held at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya.

The Aria Brand Awards, also labelled as the People’s Choice Awards, were introduced in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to acknowledge the brands that have the most vital connection with Malaysians, as determined by 11,000 respondents voluntarily participated in the eight-week-long survey period from September to October 2023.

The award has received the endorsement of MATRADE as the Brand Champion Partner and is supported by the Malaysian Advertisers Association (MAA), the Media Specialists Association (MSA), and the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

A total of 24 categories compete, representing different areas such as tourism, automobile, banking, communications, e-commerce, entertainment, investment and insurance, and media. A total of 40 brands win gold, 50 silver, and 60 bronze.

Tourism Malaysia director-general YBh Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar commented: “The year 2024 begins on a positive note with the reception of this award, marking the second consecutive recognition. This achievement significantly enhances our brand image and undoubtedly reflects the promotional endeavours undertaken by Tourism Malaysia.”

Tourism Malaysia achieved recognition in an earlier accomplishment by securing the bronze award at the 2022 Putra Brand Awards within the same category. This prestigious accolade reflects the ongoing commitment to excellence in promoting Malaysia’s diverse attractions and vibrant culture.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination.

The next Visit Malaysia Year, set to take place in 2026, will commemorate the sustainability of the nation’s tourism industry, which is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).