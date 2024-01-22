Ultra Challenge returns to Thailand

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand, 23 January 2024: The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand returned after a pandemic-forced hiatus on 19 January for fun and challenges on the trails.

Almost 2,500 runners of 40 nationalities competed over four distances – 15km, 25km, 50km and the famous 100km ultra distance – enjoying a new and challenging course that traversed the hills of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong District against the backdrop of Khao Yai National Park.

First launched in 2012, Never Stop Exploring™ has been at the heart of The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand, encouraging newbies and experienced runners to push their boundaries and enjoy the outdoors.

The North Face Thailand events were the first to introduce the 100km ultra trail distance in Thailand and are now a rite of passage for any serious trail runner in Thailand. Having competed at every The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand since its inception, Thai ultra runner Sanya Khanchai went all out for the 100km win this year but in the end, against a competitive field, had to settle for third. South African Lloyd Sithole won the 100km men’s race.

The women’s 100km was dominated by Thais, with all of the top three spots being claimed by Thai runners. A commanding race saw The North Face Athlete Darika Suwanmongkol lead from start to finish and claim the women’s crown ahead of Palida Apichatammarit and Parichat Namasakan in second and third, respectively.

There were many excellent performances by Thai athletes this year, with standouts including trail legend Jantaraboon Kiangchaipaiphana (aka Super Jay), who won the men’s 50km race. Adirek Ananputtikun and C Chaikanarakkul finished second and third in the men’s 25km, while Sawangjit Sae-Ngow finished second in the women’s 25km. In the 15km distance, Khemmarin Kantha finished first in the women’s division, and Pawitphat Manotham placed third in the men’s.

“After a three-year hiatus, it’s great to be back. We’ve made a lot of changes to the competitor experience this year – a new course, new start/ finish venue, and a new race village – and the feedback from both international and Thai competitors has been excellent,” said North Face Thailand brand manager Arttapol Nitivorakunapan.

As a leading brand in exploration, The North Face Thailand actively supports and promotes trail running in Thailand. Being the first 100km trail run in the country, The North Face 100 Ultra Trail Challenge 2024 Thailand was also the first Thai qualifying event for the world-famous Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc and the first Thai event recognised by the International Trail-Running Association (ITRA).