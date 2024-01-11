THAI boosts flights to Australia

BANGKOK, 12 January 2024: Thai Airways International has opened bookings for destinations that return to the Northern summer season timetable from 31 March to 31 October 2024.

Following an earlier announcement confirming the airline would resume flights to Milan and Oslo this July, the airline reports it will resume daily flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Perth in Western Australia effective 31 March. It will deploy a Boeing 787-8 on the route. Departure times differ with a morning departure (0720) from Bangkok on four days and a midnight departure (0001) on three days.

Photo credit: THAI.

Flight schedule

Bangkok-Perth

TG481 BKK-PER 0720-1505 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday)

TG483 BKK-PER 0001-0745 (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday)

Perth-Bangkok

TG482 PER-BKK 1620-2220 (Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday)

TG484 PER-BKK 0920-1520 (Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday)

In addition, the airline schedules twice-daily flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Sydney. Effective 31 March, a second daily flight will be scheduled on the route using a mix of A350-900s and Boeing 777-300s for the twice-daily service

Flights on the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Taipei Taoyuan route will increase from twice to three daily, using a mix of A320s, a 777-300ER, and A330-300.