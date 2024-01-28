KOTA KINABALU, 29 January 2024: Sabah Tourism Board has won the silver award at the Putra Aria Brand Awards 2023 in the Transportation, Travel and Tourism category, following on from winning the bronze award in the same category in 2022.

Introduced in 2022 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As), the Aria Brand Awards, often dubbed the People’s Choice Awards, aim to acknowledge brands with a significant connection to Malaysians.

Putra Brand Awards 2023 organising chairman Datuk Johnny Mun described the accolades as ‘money cannot buy’ awards, which the people choose via online research survey results. The winners are determined through a survey involving 11,000 respondents over an eight-week period from September to October 2023.

“I am proud of Sabah Tourism Board for not just winning the award but also being awarded a higher tier from the previous year. It’s an achievement on the part of the Board,” Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew said. “Sabah has surpassed the targeted number of arrivals set at 2.2 million for 2023. We recorded some 2.6 million tourist arrivals (based on statistics released by the Board’s Research Division). This upbeat track record must continue. This year, we are targeting 2.8 million arrivals.

“Besides reinstating flights and developing new possible flight routes, I again would like to emphasise that developing quality tourism products and services is necessary to ensure our visitors have a memorable experience,” Liew added.

For more information on tourism to Sabah visit: www.sabahtourism.com.