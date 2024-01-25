Swiss-Belhotel opens airport hotel

JAKARTA, 26 January 2024: Swiss-Belhotel celebrated the opening of Swiss-Belhotel Airport Yogyakarta in Kulon Progo, DI Yogyakarta province, on 21 January 2024, marking a significant addition to the company’s expanding portfolio.

The latest addition gives the hotel group 82 hotels under its management in Indonesia.

Located a five-minute car transfer from Yogyakarta International Airport, the hotel features 167 rooms, offering three room types — deluxe covering 30 sqm, family (58 sqm), and suite (62 sqm).

Other facilities include a Swiss-Kitchen restaurant, a lobby lounge and an outdoor swimming pool on the 10th floor with views of Kulon Progo Region. A sky lounge and fitness centre with a spa will open during the second quarter of 2024.

To mark the opening, Swiss-Belhotel Airport Yogyakarta offers special rates starting at IDR7000,000 net per night for deluxe rooms, including breakfast for two persons, early check-in at 1000, free SBEC membership, welcome snacks and free shuttle service to the airport.