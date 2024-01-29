Agoda boosts support for WWF

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2024: Agoda, the global digital travel platform, broadens its collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), expanding its Eco Deals Programme to support eight conservation projects across Southeast Asia.

In a press statement, Agoda says it will increase its donation to WWF-Singapore four-fold to USD1 million as part of this year’s Eco Deals Programme, supporting the conservation efforts of local WWF offices in eight markets; Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Photo credit: Agoda.

Agoda vice president for Southeast Asia, Enric Casals commented: “The Eco Deals Programme has been an important cause-related marketing initiative among our hotel partners to join since its launch in 2022. Building on the success of previous campaigns, the 2024 initiative is scaling up t, increasing the donation value up to USD1 million and expanding its reach projects in eight markets. This expansion offers hoteliers even more opportunities to get involved.”

Based on previous editions of the programme, Agoda will donate USD1 for each hotel booking made on hotels participating in the initiative.

Funding support for WWF’s conservation projects, spanning marine, forest, and wildlife preservation. The latter includes the protection of tigers in Malaysia, whale sharks in the Philippines, and elephants in Thailand. Other projects receiving support this year focus on the conservation of Saolas in Vietnam, ecosystem restoration in Indonesia, ranger support in Cambodia, and improvement of urban wetlands in Lao PDR.

The Eco Deals Programme is actively onboarding accommodation partners ahead of going live for consumers on 3 March and running until 3 December 2024.

Accommodation partners can offer discounted rates of up to 15%. In return, participating partners will be highlighted with the Eco Deals Badge and be featured across various Agoda product and marketing touchpoints.

(Source: Agoda)