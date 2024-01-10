SINGAPORE, 11 January 2024: City Sightseeing, a leading open-top double-decker bus, boat and walking tour company, has appointed TripAdmit its global digital tipping software partner.

TipDirect, the transformative digital tipping platform powered by TripAdmit, will be offered across the City Sightseeing Group in over 100 cities worldwide.

TipDirect will provide a convenient, secure and cashless way for guests to express appreciation to their guide or driver for an enjoyable and exceptional experience. Guests can tip guides directly from their mobile devices by tapping a card or scanning a QR code. TipDirect’s generative AI automation will also assist them in generating a personalised review.

City Sightseeing Worldwide is confident TipDirect will enhance the overall experience for City Sightseeing guests worldwide and make it easy for their guides and drivers to create even greater tours and experiences.

TripAdmit director of sales Matias Machesich added: “This latest partnership is a testament to the TipDirect development team, which has built our powerful platform. We are thrilled to be appointed by City Sightseeing, the globally recognised brand, and we look forward to working with their teams worldwide. As we head closer towards becoming a cashless society, our vision is to make it easy for guests everywhere to tip digitally and provide reviews for their tour guides.”

About TripAdmit

www.tripadmit.com

TripAdmit was founded in 2019 and has quickly established itself as a significant challenger in the tours and activities software sector. The company’s innovative booking software, digital tipping and AI review generator allow activity providers and guides in the tours and activities sector to manage their online sales, tipping and review collection easily. In addition, TripAdmit has quickly become the leading provider of tour and activity white-label solutions to airlines. The platform enables airlines to maximise the ancillary revenue opportunity from over 300,000 tours and activities globally.

About City Sightseeing

City Sightseeing is the leading worldwide brand in hop-on-hop-off services using mainly open-top double-decker buses but also boat or walking tours, and is present in more than 100 cities, such as London, Dubai, Bangkok, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Barcelona, Berlin, Cape Town, Edinburgh, Hanoi, Budapest, Dublin, or Beirut.

Established in 1999 and expanded to six continents through the last +20 years, City Sightseeing evolved from a local attraction to an In-Destination Experiences and Activities Supplier. Today, the global brand is the one-stop shop for the most exciting tours and attractions in the most demanded destinations in the world.

More than 13 million travellers discover, explore, and enjoy a destination with City Sightseeing annually. The City Sightseeing global network involves +200 partners in the travel industry, including tour operators and travel agencies, airlines, cruise ship companies, and industry suppliers.

