Scoot lines up fare bargains

SINGAPORE, 19 January 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), is selling bargain fares to over 55 destinations until 22 January 2024.

The network sale offers fares from SGD67* for selected travel periods in 2024 to more than 55 destinations in Australia, China, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Top-selling destinations will likely be Bali, Jeju, Krabi, Langkawi, Lombok, and Phuket, which appeal to Singaporean residents. According to a 2024 travel trend report by Skyscanner, Singaporean travellers say they intend to take as many trips in 2024 as they did in 2023, if not more.

48% of Singapore respondents also indicated that the price of flights was their number one cost factor that determined their destination choice.

South Korea: (fares start from SGD175). Plan a holiday to Korea’s historic sites like Gyeongbokgung Palace and trendy neighbourhoods in Gangnam and bask in the tranquil landscapes of Jeju Island’s volcanic terrain.

Thailand: (fares start from SGD89). From vibrant nightlife to serene temples and world-class shopping, Bangkok offers an astounding mix of tradition and modernity.

Vietnam: (fares start from SGD84). Step into the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City and be greeted by a blend of rich colonial past, modern skyscrapers and a colourful street life.

Scoot is allocating 200,000 promotional seats for sale across Scoot’s network, with perks such as 10kg of cabin baggage allowance and the choice of a range of travel destinations and dates that fit your schedule. Travel periods vary depending on the destination booked.