Resorts World One visits Manila

HONG KONG, 25 January 2024: Resorts World Cruises kicks start 2024 with the maiden voyage of the Resorts World One cruise ship to the Philippines on Tuesday.

As part of the ship’s inaugural five-night sailing from Hong Kong, the Resorts World One arrived at Manila Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive in Boracay on 24 January with over 2,700 guests and crew onboard.

With the Resorts World One homeport in Hong Kong year-round, the cruise ship offers itineraries to different destinations for two, three and five-night cruises, which include the Philippines for this special sailing, complementing current destinations to Sanya, Okinawa (Naha and Miyakojima), as well as to Danang and Nha Trang in Vietnam.