Luxury tented camp targets corporates

CHIANG RAI, 24 January 2024: The recently opened Visama Mae Chan tented camp in northern Thailand has announced it is pitching for private corporate buyouts.

The five-star tented camp opened in December during Chiang Rai’s short peak season that peters out in late February. During the long low season, sales will target corporates that take over the entire camp for board meetings, strategic planning retreats, and incentive reward bookings. It is also making the property available for private takeovers by families, groups of friends and intimate wedding parties.

Each group will have a dedicated in-house event manager to ensure smooth proceedings. The camp’s founders, VHG Hospitality Asia, have created a service culture and property that can host 10 executives and their partners in 10 safari tents imported from South Africa and adapted for northern Thailand.

VHG Hospitality Asia co-founder Christopher Stafford, known for pioneering hospitality projects such as I37 Pillars Hotel Chiang Mai and at Anantara Hotels, says the property team can create a large variety of activities both inside the tented camp and in the surrounding areas of forested hills, rice paddies and small villages.

He cites guided hiking and biking trips, cooking classes, spa therapy, yoga, Tai Chi, archery, painting and pottery classes. Evocative temples, mountain landscapes and hill tribe villages are a short trip away.

Indoors and outdoors

The camp lends itself to both indoor and outdoor meetings. In the evening, star-lit fire-side movie screenings and BBQs are available at the Ambalama lounge area.

The tents stand on raised platforms in a hill country setting and range in size from 48 to 80 sqm (517-860 sq ft), including a 12 or 20 sqm (130-215 sq ft) veranda. The largest tent has two bedrooms.

Amenities in all tents include air conditioning, mobile phone with concierge app, French press coffee pots, WiFi, rain showers, safety deposit box, refrigerator, his and her bathrobes and slippers, bathtub, large balconies and an evening turndown service.

Corporate groups giving back

Visama Mae Chan partners with the neighbouring Friends of Thai Daughters Foundation. Three young women university graduates are already working at the resort thanks to the foundation. There are opportunities for companies to support the charity’s work while at the camp.

Visama Mae Chan is a 40-minute car transfer from Chiang Rai International Airport. Flight times from Bangkok are one hour and 25 minutes and two hours and 10 minutes from Phuket.